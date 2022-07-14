Spruce Goose Hangar Google Building

In 2018 we posted photos of the inside of the Google Spruce Goose Hangar office which is in Los Angeles, California. Here is a photo of the outside, which is minimalistic but super sleek.

This was posted Instagram where James Brown wrote "I've been to a lot of Google offices around the world and this is one of the most amazing. It's the building they built the Spruce Goose in. Google bought it and then built buildings/offices inside the building. It's hard to describe how absolutely immense it is inside."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.