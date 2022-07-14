Google Popular Products Section Gains Videos

Google is testing adding a videos section to the popular products feature in Google Search. Personally, I do not yet see this, but Punit shared screenshots of this on Twitter.

Here is a screenshot but I embedded his tweet below with more screenshots:

Google added "Video" section on organic Popular Product List pic.twitter.com/PxvJldj8F4 — Punit (@Punit6008) July 12, 2022

Again, I tried to replicate this and have thus been unable to - so maybe this is a test or maybe it is rolling out slowly?

