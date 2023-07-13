Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's search results are super-heated again, yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update. Google said site names will improve soon, again. Google Bard was released to more countries with a bunch of new features. Google Search is testing new translation drop-downs. Google Search Generative Experience seems to be being used less frequently.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Volatility On July 12th
Hey there - it is me again - reporting about another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. This one seemed to start yesterday, July 12th. I am seeing a lot of chatter amongst the SEO community and the automated Google tracking tools are showing heated volatility as well.
- Google Search To Release New Improvements To Site Names
Google is going to release its second batch up improvements for Site names in the search results "in the near future," Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison said.
- Poll Shows We're Using Google Search Generative Experience Less Often
The new Google Search Generative Experience started to roll out to some users in late May but we are already seeing a decline in usage for these generative AI search features.
- Google Bard Gains New Features & Available To More Users
Just when updates to Google Bard were getting stale, Google announced a boatload of new things for its generative AI tool, Bard. In short, Google added several new features to Bard and expanded access to Bard to "most of the world" and many languages.
- Google Search Tests Snippets With Translation Drop Downs
Google is testing translating search results snippets with a "Translated by Google" drop-down feature under that specific search result snippet. It shows you that Google can translate the result from one language to another if you click to expand the feature.
- Earthy Google Lobby Area In Bay View Campus
Here is a photo from inside the new Google Bay View campus, I believe, and it shows this really earthy and fancy Google branded lobby area. The black and white stripped floors, the wood panels with t
Other Great Search Threads:
- If you’re based near San Francisco, we have good news for you 🥁 join @danielwaisberg @dannysullivan @smfrogers @kristaseiden @jackiecchu and @5le for Search Central Live on Aug 10 🥳 Fill the form by July 21 to apply for a ticket https:, Google Search Central on Twitter
- In short, you can ignore these scores -- Google doesn't use them. Some SEO tools feel people want these metrics, but you definitely don't need them. Focus on your site and its actual goals, John Mueller on Twitter
- Is it just me or has the Google Marketing Kit been Deleted by Google?, Zane Clements on LinkedIn
- We are having issues today on Google Ads with the system giving us errors and not letting us upload new ads. One error is it wants us to upload a 9:16 size ad. We currently have the correct 1.91:1 size but it gives error in G, KowAbundant on Twitter
- We've recently made exciting updates to our private search, browsers and more. 🦆 Find out what's new in DuckDuckGo - the list is updated quarterly, DuckDuckGo on Twitter
- If you're sure that there are no technical issues, it does look like our algorithms aren't as happy with your site as they once were. Off-hand, I'd suggest going through our helpful-content + core update docs, there are a lot of ideas there., John Mueller on Twitter
- Lots of small things, fewer disengagements, but the main thing is plugin support., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- My prediction is Threads (fun) + Linkedin (serious) for SEOs. I'm not a fan of either platform, awkward., John Mueller on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Twitter blocks links to Meta rival Threads
- How to deliver PPC results to executives: Get out of the weeds
- How to track Performance Max campaigns with Google Apps Script
- Google’s Core Web Vitals INP issues email causing concern
- Maximizing brand impact with Amazon’s video advertising: A comprehensive guide
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
