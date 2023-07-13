Earthy Google Lobby Area In Bay View Campus

Here is a photo from inside the new Google Bay View campus, I believe, and it shows this really earthy and fancy Google-branded lobby area. The black and white stripped floors, the wood panels with the Google logo etched into them, the grassy leaves on top and more.

I spotted this photo on Instagram and wanted to share it with you.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.