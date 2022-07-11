Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google seemed to have done another unconfirmed search algorithm update this weekend. Google also stopped showing a huge percentage of people also ask boxes. Glenn Gabe spotted a new top ranked feature that leads to critic reviews and product review articles. Google is testing large image ads. Google Ads adjusted its abortion ad policies. Google launched signed exchanges for desktop, top stories and news. Plus there is a new vlog out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On July 10th - Not Confirmed
Yet again, we are seeing more volatility and ranking instability in the Google Search results. It probably started around July 9th through July 10th or so and we are seeing more chatter and many of the tools showing spikes.
- Huge Drop In Google People Also Ask
Google seems to be showing the people also ask feature a lot less often now on desktop. According to Semrush and RankRanger, it was at about 60% of queries showing people also ask and now it is closer to 30%.
- Google's Top Ranked SERP Feature Leads To Critic Reviews & Product Review Articles On Mobile
If you're an e-commerce retailer, or if you provide product reviews, then this latest SERP feature from Google will surely interest you. I recently noticed a 'Top Ranked' feature that works in conjunction with Critic Reviews and other product review articles when searching for specific products.
- Google Tests Large Images In Search Ads Again
Google is once again testing showing very large images and a very large image in the search ads again. These Google Ads take up a lot of search result page real estate.
- Google Signed Exchanges For Desktop, Top Stories and News Now Live
As you may remember, back in April Google said it is bringing signed exchanges support to desktop. Well that launched on Friday, July 8th. Signed exchanges in Google Search for desktop, top stories, news and more are live.
- Google Ads Updates Rules For Abortion Ads
Google has posted changes or updates for those who are advertising around abortion topics. These changes impact advertisers providing medication abortions or abortion pills.
- Vlog #181: Jaimie Clark On Being A VP Of SEO & Building Your Career
Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company. Jon Clark runs his own firm, Moving Traffic Media and was...
- Stan The Google Dinosaur In Service Dino Uniform
As most of you know, Google has a dinosaur on its campus, they named it Stan. Here is Stan dressed up as "Service Dino", with dog ears attached and a newspaper in its mouth.
Other Great Search Threads:
- rel=noreferrer is not something Google uses -- it's purely in the browser. It removes the referrer when a user visits a pa, John Mueller on Twitter
- How to stop Google indexing AJAX calls as pages, WebmasterWorld
- MS Bing New test "Time Length" for videos at serp. Here is the video in action, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- The x-robots-tag would be needed, not the meta tag. Also, how about honeypot URLs?, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Pinterest is doubling down on Shopping by adding 4 new features
- Twitter tests CoTweets, co-authored tweets
- Google offering concessions to avoid DOJ lawsuit
- Google local justifications: Everything you need to know
- The latest jobs in search marketing
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics Runs Afoul of GDPR, Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Insider
- How to Build a Great Affiliate Marketing Dashboard? Best Practices and Top Metrics to Include, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- Google Offers Concessions to Fend Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- 2022 State of B2B Influencer Marketing Report: New Data, Insights, Case Studies, Predictions, Online Marketing Blog
- An Inside Look at One of the Most Ambitious and Successful Content Strategies, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps gets more detailed 3D data for three more countries, AppleInsider
- Google 'BTS ARMY Day': easter egg, Street View tour, more, 9to5Google
- Review Extortion, Algorithm Blues, Spend More for ROI, Near Media
- Scammers Are Trying to Extort Bay Area Restaurant Owners With Torrents of One-Star Reviews, Eater SF
- Apple CarPlay vs Android Auto: The difference lies in the details, The Economic Times
- Travel Back in Time With Street View and Map Archives, Wired
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Technical SEO Audit Checklist for eCommerce in 2022, Go Inflow
- Extracting Keyword Templates/Patterns from a Keyword Set, SammySEO
- The 13 best free keyword research tools for SEO, SEO Testing
- Using Data to Determine What Filters Should be Targeted, SammySEO
- How Can SEO Help A Business?, Koozai
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
- Google Should Delete Abortion Search Queries, Too, Bloomberg
- Microsoft Edge scores victory over Google Chrome in a key market, TechRadar
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.