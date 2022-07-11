Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google seemed to have done another unconfirmed search algorithm update this weekend. Google also stopped showing a huge percentage of people also ask boxes. Glenn Gabe spotted a new top ranked feature that leads to critic reviews and product review articles. Google is testing large image ads. Google Ads adjusted its abortion ad policies. Google launched signed exchanges for desktop, top stories and news. Plus there is a new vlog out.

