Google Signed Exchanges For Desktop, Top Stories and News Now Live

As you may remember, back in April Google said it is bringing signed exchanges support to desktop. Well that launched on Friday, July 8th. Signed exchanges in Google Search for desktop, top stories, news and more are live.

Desktop

Google said Signed Exchanges will now be available for desktop cross-origin navigations on Chromium browsers. This means that you can use Signed exchanges (SXG) to also cache and prefetch the desktop version of your site. Google estimates will double Signed exchanges coverage of your site's visits.

Enabling Signed Exchanges for the desktop version of your site does not require any additional work on your part. This feature is already supported on both Cloudflare's easy-to-use Automatic Signed Exchanges tool and the open source SXG toolkit.

Top Stories and News

Starting this month, Google Search is expanding this support to also include navigations from Top Stories and News. Note that while SXG does not impact ranking or selection criteria on Google Search, it does have the ability to improve your site's Core Web Vitals, LCP in specific (which is a super light weight ranking signal).

Google said "this feature requires no additional work on your part to enable and will be available automatically to both existing and new adopters."

Server Side Personalization

Google added Dynamic SXG, a new feature that allows you to selectively enable SXG for visits from cookieless users only on Chromium. Logged in navigations, with server-side personalization, will continue to serve non-SXG versions of your site.

