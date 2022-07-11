Vlog #181: Jaimie Clark On Being A VP Of SEO & Building Your Career

Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company. Jon Clark runs his own firm, Moving Traffic Media and was previously an SEO at some large companies. In part one, I pinned Jaimie versus Jon in an SEO challenge - guess who won... Then in part two we spoke about Jaimie and Jon Clark's career paths and now in part three we talk about Jaimie Clark’s professional career and growth to the title of Vice President of SEO at a major corporation. Jaimie gave some advice on what new SEOs need to think about when thinking about career development. Jamie explained that see where SEO takes you in your career, go down the rabbit hole and try things and see what sticks. The bigger the company, the more opportunity you have for a larger role in this space. She explained there are a few different paths an SEO can take these days and she explained this in more detail in this video.

Jon Clark explained how the industry as a whole is maturing and there are needs for these roles. Without these roles, that can hurt large companies going forward. So companies really need to think about having these higher level roles.

It is interesting to hear Jaimie and Jon’s thoughts on this topic of career development in SEO.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.