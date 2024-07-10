Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google volatility tracking tools showed some big movement from Google but the SEO community doesn't seem to sync up on that. Google Ads is enabling broad match by default for new search campaigns. Bing Search now hides coupons in the explore menu. Google is testing shifting the logo right. Google is testing from sources across the web with a web overlay.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Tools Show July 9th Google Search Ranking Volatility But Chatter Limited

Many of the Google Search ranking volatility tracking tools are showing a spike in volatility over the past day or so. But I need to say that the chatter is pretty limited, relatively limited, compared to what the tools are showing. I am wondering if maybe the tools picked up on some of those indexing issues from the other night or maybe there is something deeper going on?

Google now enables broad match by default when you create new search campaigns within Google Ads. Previously, this was not on by default, but now it is, according to Thomas Eccel, a Google Ads consultant.

Google seems to be testing a new user experience for the "from sources across the web" search feature. Instead of showing a carousel or content on the search results page, Google is testing popping up an overlay that you can scroll through with more details.

Bing Search is now showing coupons deeper in the search results interface, where you now need to click (or hover over) the explore menu icon to see them. Previously, Bing would show these as buttons or labels under the search result snippets, which make them more visible for the searcher.

Google is testing shifting the Google logo on the search results page to the right. Instead of it showing on the left with nothing below it, Google shifted it to the right, aligned left with the search result listings.

Here is a photo of a Google parking permit for the Central Way Plaza location, which I think is in Kirkland, Seattle. This was shared on X. I don't think I've shared a Google parking permit before, so here you go.

