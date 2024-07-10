Google is testing shifting the Google logo on the search results page to the right. Instead of it showing on the left with nothing below it, Google shifted it to the right, aligned left with the search result listings.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath who posted this on X:

Here is how I see it:

Here are his screenshots:

Do you like this? Will this have any impact on your traffic from Google Search? :)

I am not sure if this is at all related to the Google search results shifting right on new query.

