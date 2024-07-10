Google seems to be testing a new user experience for the "from sources across the web" search feature. Instead of showing a carousel or content on the search results page, Google is testing popping up an overlay that you can scroll through with more details.

I cannot replicate this but Gagan Ghotra shared a video of this in action on X. Here is a GIF of part of that video:

Compare that to what I see:

(NEW) "From sources across the web" test screenshot that I shared recently - Google is now testing an extension of this where clicking on any item pulls up a new interface listing URLs and users can swipe left & right as well - pretty cool actually 🤩 https://t.co/uixOx7NAcW pic.twitter.com/Zsh7YeW98x — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 8, 2024

I am not sure I like this new test...

