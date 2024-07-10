Google Tests From Sources Across The Web Overlay

Google seems to be testing a new user experience for the "from sources across the web" search feature. Instead of showing a carousel or content on the search results page, Google is testing popping up an overlay that you can scroll through with more details.

I cannot replicate this but Gagan Ghotra shared a video of this in action on X. Here is a GIF of part of that video:

Google From Sources Across The Web Popup

Compare that to what I see:

Google From Sources Across The Web Screen

Here is the full video:

I am not sure I like this new test...

Forum discussion at X.

 

