Bing Search Now Shows Coupons In The Explore Menu

Jul 10, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Coupons

Bing Search is now showing coupons deeper in the search results interface, where you now need to click (or hover over) the explore menu icon to see them. Previously, Bing would show these as buttons or labels under the search result snippets, which make them more visible for the searcher.

Here is how I see it now, notice, I had to hover my cursor over the explore (light icon) menu:

Bing Coupons Explore Menu

Here is what it looked like in the past:

Bing Search Coupons Old

I spotted this change via Shameem Adhikarath on X.

So this makes it a lot harder for searchers to know there are coupons available for these sites.

Forum discussion at X.

 

