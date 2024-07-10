Bing Search is now showing coupons deeper in the search results interface, where you now need to click (or hover over) the explore menu icon to see them. Previously, Bing would show these as buttons or labels under the search result snippets, which make them more visible for the searcher.

Here is how I see it now, notice, I had to hover my cursor over the explore (light icon) menu:

Here is what it looked like in the past:

I spotted this change via Shameem Adhikarath on X.

So this makes it a lot harder for searchers to know there are coupons available for these sites.

