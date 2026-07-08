Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2026

Jul 8, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing using tracking URLs within its search results, which may impact your third-party tools. Google Ads conversions cards added a last event ping timestamp. Google Ads posted new AI Max FAQs. Google Search can show "contact store for pricing" labels in its product results. Google Business Profiles updated its appeal form and workflow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests google.com/goto Tracking URLs In Search Results
    For the past week or so, I have heard a few folks notice that Google is appending tracking URLs to the search results. So when you click on a search result, instead of the URL going directly to that site, Google is using a google.com/goto URL as a passthrough URL that then passes through to the page URL listed in the search results.
  • Google Ads Conversions Last Event Ping Timestamp
    Google added a useful detail to the active conversions screen, to show you when was the last time Google Ads was able to trigger a ping event on your conversion feed and data. When you hover over the conversions, it will show you the date and time for the "last event ping."
  • Google Ads New AI Max FAQs
    Google has posted some new frequently asked questions to the Google Ads AI Max help document. The questions cover what is AI Max, why you should use AI Max, that AI Max is not a new campaign type, how AI Max differs from PMax and what happens when you upgrade to AI Max.
  • Google Search Product Results Contact Store For Price Label
    Google Search normally shows product listings with pricing on them, but sometimes it can show "Contact store for price" when it Google does not know the price. I am not sure if I've seen this before, and it might not be new, but it did really stand out as unusual. I mean, you'd think Google would swap this product out for a product it has pricing for.
  • Google Business Profiles Appeals Adds Evidence Uploads In Workflow
    Google has updated its Google Business Profile appeal process and flow to allow businesses to upload their evidence for the business profile suspension. The old flow had a different form where you would later upload that evidence, and you only had 60 minutes to do so. This is now built into the appeal workflow in Google Business Profiles.
  • Google Kitchener Office Building
    Here is a photo from the outside of the Google Kitchener building in Canada. I found this on Instagram and found the angle of the shot neat.

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