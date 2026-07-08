Google Ads Conversions Last Event Ping Timestamp

Jul 8, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Ping

Google added a useful detail to the active conversions screen, to show you when was the last time Google Ads was able to trigger a ping event on your conversion feed and data. When you hover over the conversions, it will show you the date and time for the "last event ping."

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee, he posted the following screenshot on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Conversions Last Event Ping

Arpan wrote that Google Ads quietly added a new signal to your conversion status card. It shows last event ping, which shows the "exact timestamp your tag last fired, even without a conversion."

This can be useful when debugging conversion data issues with Google Ads.

Google also refreshes the Conversion Tab Interface:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search On PDFs: Conversion, Links, HTML, Ranking, Limits, Crawling...

Oct 13, 2026 - 3:27 pm
Google

Gemini 4 Argon In Google Search Via AI Mode

Oct 13, 2026 - 12:13 pm
Bing SEO

Topics Portfolio In Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reports

Oct 13, 2026 - 11:59 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2026

Oct 13, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Showing Sites Old Domain Fourth Months After Domain Move?

Oct 13, 2026 - 7:43 am
Google Ads

Google May Show Pharmaceutical & Drug Ads In AI Mode & AI Overviews

Oct 13, 2026 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Ads New AI Max FAQs
Next Story: Google Tests google.com/goto Tracking URLs In Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.