Google Ads Conversions Last Event Ping

Google added a useful detail to the active conversions screen, to show you when was the last time Google Ads was able to trigger a ping event on your conversion feed and data. When you hover over the conversions, it will show you the date and time for the "last event ping."

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee, he posted the following screenshot on LinkedIn:

Arpan wrote that Google Ads quietly added a new signal to your conversion status card. It shows last event ping, which shows the "exact timestamp your tag last fired, even without a conversion."

This can be useful when debugging conversion data issues with Google Ads.

Google also refreshes the Conversion Tab Interface:

Google Ads Refreshes the Conversion Tab Interface pic.twitter.com/FePE5B3Kfg — Arpan Banerjee (@beXtremeArpan) July 8, 2026

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.