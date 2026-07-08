Google Ads New AI Max FAQs

Jul 8, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Ai Max Hero

Google has posted some new frequently asked questions to the Google Ads AI Max help document. The questions cover what is AI Max, why you should use AI Max, that AI Max is not a new campaign type, how AI Max differs from PMax and what happens when you upgrade to AI Max.

Google also removed the section that talks about its lack of integration with Google Ads Editor and the Google Ads API. Here is what that section read, but it has been removed:

Activating or deactivating AI Max may cause errors for API requests managing text customizations and brand settings in your campaign, as AI Max is not yet available in the API and Editor. Inform your team before proceeding with either action.

There were some other tweaks to the help document, including an new intro section and more - you can compare it to the archived version.

Here are the new FAQs that were added to the bottom of the help document:

(1) What is AI Max?

AI Max is a comprehensive suite of targeting and creative features that serves as a continuous optimization layer for Search campaigns. It leverages AI for Google Ads to process real-time signals, automatically refining your targeting and creative delivery to drive more value for your business.

(2) Why should I use AI Max?

AI Max helps you achieve peak optimization with less manual effort by processing real-time signals to automatically refine targeting and creative delivery. It provides several key benefits:

  • Incremental reach, performance, and optimization: Search term matching uses broad match and keywordless technology to find relevant, high-performing queries and conversions you might otherwise miss.
  • More control: It offers precise controls previously only available using keywords, such as locations of interest and brand controls at both the campaign and ad group levels.
  • Optimized transparency: You gain clearer views into customer ad journeys through headlines and URLs in search terms reports, along with optimized asset reports that track performance against KPIs like spend and conversions.
  • Increased efficiency: Asset optimization settings like text customization and Final URL expansion (FUE) help you drive better results more quickly through automatically created ads.

Is AI Max a new campaign type?

No, AI Max is not a new campaign type. It is an optimization layer that you activate within your existing Search campaigns to optimize performance through automated search term matching and asset customization.

How does AI Max differ from Performance Max?

While both leverage AI for Google Ads, AI Max is specifically designed as a suite of features to optimize Search campaigns. It allows advertisers to maintain familiar Search campaign structures while upgrading specific settings like brand controls and broad match into a single, AI-driven framework.

What happens to my existing campaign settings when I upgrade?

Learn more Frequently asked questions about AI Max for Search campaigns.

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