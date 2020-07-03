Google NYC Pride Logo Sign Up

Every year, at most of the Google offices around the world, Google replaced the signage on the outside of their buildings with a rainbow color version of the sign. This is done for Pride Month and this year, with COVID, it is no different. At least at the Google NYC office and some other offices.

Here is one, of many, photos I found on Instagram of the outside of the Google NYC building and the pride sign.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.