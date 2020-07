Back in October of 2019, Tony Hawk, the legendary skate boarder, spoke at Google's Detroit office on the topic of "What Marketers can learn from Skateboarding." The photo isn't great, there are a couple more on Instagram.

Oh, the good old days, when you saw people in real life.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.