Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Suggestions On Scroll

Here is an interesting test from Google Search. You type in a query, go to the search results and as you scroll through the search results, the search box shows search suggestions. As you can see from the example by Yvo Schaap on Twitter, Google shows various grayed out suggestions to his query.

If you go to Google Search and search for [fireworks] you will see the search results explode with a fireworks show. This is exactly the same thing Google did last year a few weeks before July fourth but now, it is live a bit earlier.

Google has launched new square-shaped map pins named promoted pins. It is aimed to help you make your listing stand out from the normal shaped pin like pins in Google Maps.

Google Ads will soon start showing you how your Google Ads campaigns are performing directly in the search results. All you would need to do is search for [my ads] or [google ads] and you will see this little stats box at the top of the search results.

Gary Illyes from Google, after multiple days of research, has confirmed that Google indeed supports the use of the nofollow link attribute on HTML link tags. He said this is supported in "the form of rel="alternate nofollow", and that will prevent Google from using the link from the href attribute. If you don't specify a nofollow, the URL from href will be extracted as a weightless outlink."

We have shown a few photos of the subway car at the top of the Google Chicago office, including the inside and the front seat. But here is what it looks like in terms of the overall landscape.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

