Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Suggestions On Scroll
Here is an interesting test from Google Search. You type in a query, go to the search results and as you scroll through the search results, the search box shows search suggestions. As you can see from the example by Yvo Schaap on Twitter, Google shows various grayed out suggestions to his query.
- Google Search Fireworks Show Is Back
If you go to Google Search and search for [fireworks] you will see the search results explode with a fireworks show. This is exactly the same thing Google did last year a few weeks before July fourth but now, it is live a bit earlier.
- Google Square Promoted Map Pins
Google has launched new square-shaped map pins named promoted pins. It is aimed to help you make your listing stand out from the normal shaped pin like pins in Google Maps.
- Google Ads Stats In Search Results
Google Ads will soon start showing you how your Google Ads campaigns are performing directly in the search results. All you would need to do is search for [my ads] or [google ads] and you will see this little stats box at the top of the search results.
- Google Does Support Nofollow On HTML Link Tag
Gary Illyes from Google, after multiple days of research, has confirmed that Google indeed supports the use of the nofollow link attribute on HTML link tags. He said this is supported in "the form of rel="alternate nofollow", and that will prevent Google from using the link from the href attribute. If you don't specify a nofollow, the URL from href will be extracted as a weightless outlink."
- Google Chicago Rooftop Landscape & Subway Car
We have shown a few photos of the subway car at the top of the Google Chicago office, including the inside and the front seat. But here is what it looks like in terms of the overall landscape.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Today we are announcing a set of concrete commitments to build sustainable equity for Google’s Black community, and make our products and programs helpful in the moments that matter most to Black users. https://t.co/6qcDBHOU61, Sundar Pichai on Twitter
- No, the order in a sitemap file doesn't matter at all. We read the files to get the sitemap URLs, then process the collection of URLs independently. The order or the choice of sitemap file doesn't play a role at all., John Mueller on Twitter
- Red flags / dealing with clients, WebmasterWorld
- Twitter Tests 140-Seconds Voice Tweets, WebmasterWorld
- We've seen a lot of privacy policies over the years, there's no need to make it look like (or be linked like) "not a privacy policy" if it's a privacy policy. These kinds of pages are fine, we have, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Here’s how to use the new Microsoft Ads Audience Network Planner
- The data problem in Google Smart Shopping campaigns [Video]
- Drive revenue while staying true to your brand purpose
- Google’s shocking ad ban [It’s clickbait]
- Google adding local store details to Shopping, free Promoted Pins for Smart campaigns, more
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Whisperer’s Guide to Data Studio: adding a searchable filter to your report, LinkedIn
- Six key marketing metrics to track in Google Analytics, MP&F
Industry & Business
- Lessons learned from building an accessible support team, Google Blog
- Tearing Up Your 2020 Plan, Q&A: What are Some Marketing Tips for Higher Education?, Seer Interactive
- Discrimination Suit Filed Against Google, YouTube, Law Street Media
- Google plans to open Houston office, khou
- Google sues Sonos, escalating wireless speaker battle amid trade panel probe, Reuters
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Announcing Actions Builder & Actions SDK: New tools optimized for the Google Assistant, Google Developers Blog
SEO
- Avoiding the SEO Pitfalls of URL Parameters, Hallam
- Does Website Speed Really Impact Search Ranking?, iPullRank
- How to Optimize for Voice Search: 5 SEO Strategies for 2020, Go Fish Digital
- How to Track SEO Progress and Measure Results Beyond Rankings, Raven Blog
- Preparing E-Commerce for the Post-COVID Bounce Back, Moz
PPC
- Helping businesses with Google Ads, Google Blog
- Smart campaigns helps small businesses reach more customers, Google Blog