Google Square Promoted Map Pins

Google has launched new square-shaped map pins named promoted pins. It is aimed to help you make your listing stand out from the normal shaped pin like pins in Google Maps.

Google said "you can use Smart campaigns to display a prominent, square-shaped Google Maps pin with your business category logo, highlighting specific services that you offer, like curbside pickup or delivery. We’re bringing Promoted pins to Smart campaigns advertisers for free through the end of September." Promoted pins on Google Maps help your business stand out during these moments by displaying a prominent, square-shaped Google Maps pin. This pin can help you highlight specific services such as pickup, delivery, and other unique offerings.

As people begin to visit businesses in person again, Google said it "wants to send more customers your way. Through September 2020, you won't be charged for any clicks, calls or sales from Promoted pins."

Google started rolling out Promoted pins to Smart campaign advertisers with a Google My Business profile, and it will be fully available in the coming weeks.

There are a bunch of more featured around smart campaigns, which Ginny Marvin covered at Search Engine Land.

Forum discussion at Twitter.