Google Ads Stats In Search Results

Google Ads will soon start showing you how your Google Ads campaigns are performing directly in the search results. All you would need to do is search for [my ads] or [google ads] and you will see this little stats box at the top of the search results.

Google will show if your ads are active, the last 7 days of impressions, clicks and spend on your campaigns:

This assumes you are logged into the Google account managing your ads, of course.

This is similar to how Google shows stats in the search results for Google Search Console owners and Google My Business.

