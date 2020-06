We have shown a few photos of the subway car at the top of the Google Chicago office, including the inside and the front seat. But here is what it looks like in terms of the overall landscape.

This was posted on Instagram by Cristian Moreno, a landscaper, who said "At its #finest #landscapephotography #chicago #googlehq"

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.