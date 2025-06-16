Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search is testing AI audio overviews, for those too lazy to read the AI Overviews. Google Ads has some new charting interfaces. Google Merchant Center moved things around in their user interface. Microsoft is testing removing the name Microsoft name from its search box. ChatGPT released some quality search improvements and also added the ability to track clicks better.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Tests Audio Overview
    Tired of all that reading in the Google Search results, is it too hard to read the AI Overviews? Well, Google has a solution for you, they are called "Audio Overviews." Google will generate an audio version of an AI Overview type of response, that sounds a lot like its NotebookLM technology.
  • Google Merchant Center Updates Some User Interface Elements
    Google has made some more minor changes to the Google Merchant Center user interface. Specifically, Google moved where the merchants access settings section is and also updated the sidebar with collapsible menu items.
  • Bing Tests Dropping Microsoft Name From Bing Search Box
    Microsoft is testing removing its own name from the Bing search results box at the top left of the page. So it just says Bing, with the Microsoft logo next to it, when it normally says Microsoft Bing with the Microsoft logo next to it.
  • Google Ads Tests New Charts Interface For Campaigns
    Google Ads seems to be testing a new charts and graphing user interface with larger boxes and visuals in the campaign tab. It also seems to give you new ways to layout the data and visualize the data in these charts.
  • ChatGPT Updates To Improve Tracking In Analytics With More UTM Parameters
    OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT interface to add additional UTM parameters to help with tracking more clicks from ChatGPT to your website. Now, under the "more" section, those links contain these UTM parameters, before they did not.
  • OpenAI Improves ChatGPT Search Quality
    OpenAI announced it has released several improvements to the ChatGPT search response quality. These improvements include "more comprehensive, up-to-date responses," according to the AI company.
  • Google NYC Rooftop Partner Yoga
    Here is a video of a couple doing some form of yoga on the rooftop of the Google New York City office. I found the video on Instagram and embedded it below.

