Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search is testing AI audio overviews, for those too lazy to read the AI Overviews. Google Ads has some new charting interfaces. Google Merchant Center moved things around in their user interface. Microsoft is testing removing the name Microsoft name from its search box. ChatGPT released some quality search improvements and also added the ability to track clicks better.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

What is user-focused content and why is it key to digital marketing success, Omi Sido

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.