ChatGPT Updates To Improve Tracking In Analytics With More UTM Parameters

OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT interface to add additional UTM parameters to help with tracking more clicks from ChatGPT to your website. Now, under the "more" section, those links contain these UTM parameters, before they did not.

Glenn Gabe noticed this change and posted about it on X - he wrote, "Heads-up, this should jump the traffic levels in GA4 and other analytics tools for ChatGPT." "This is because ChatGPT finally added utm parameters for "More" sources versus just the citations. Those links used to be standard links without utm parameters. Now they contain utm_source=chatgpt," he added.

He shared this screenshot showing those parameters:

Openai Chatgpt Analytics Utm

Being able to track these more fully is a good thing for everyone.

Forum discusson at X.

 

