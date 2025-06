Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT interface to add additional UTM parameters to help with tracking more clicks from ChatGPT to your website. Now, under the "more" section, those links contain these UTM parameters, before they did not.

Glenn Gabe noticed this change and posted about it on X - he wrote, "Heads-up, this should jump the traffic levels in GA4 and other analytics tools for ChatGPT." "This is because ChatGPT finally added utm parameters for "More" sources versus just the citations. Those links used to be standard links without utm parameters. Now they contain utm_source=chatgpt," he added.

He shared this screenshot showing those parameters:

Being able to track these more fully is a good thing for everyone.

