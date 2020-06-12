Yahoo vs Google Foosball From 2008 SES Conference

Back in the old days people were actually allowed to get together in group settings, learn, network and have fun - yes, it is hard to believe. But here is a photo from 2008 shared by Gary Illyes, of two Googlers, Nathan Johns (still at Google) and Jan Backes (not at Google anymore) playing foosball at a conference.

They were supposedly playing against the Yahoo Search folks. Wonder who ultimately ended up winning? Well, Google - when they were a fun company - posted about it on the Google blog. It was Yahoo, Daniel Wong and Jake Rosenberg, go figure.

You can also see Vanessa Fox (who worked at Google), and some old time SEOs Greg Jarboe and Eric Enge, amongst others, watching the game.

Gary shared this photo on Twitter.

