Dec 24, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ad Customer Support Robot

Google is testing pushing advertisers to use Google Ads Advisor from within the Google Ads reporting section. Google Ads suggested questions and prompts at the top of the report, which it thinks you would find helpful to chat with an AI bot about.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted screenshots on X and wrote, "Ads Advisor Pop Up Bubbles Below The Main Graph On Google Ads Campaigns. Because We Could All Use Some More AI Right About Now! I Mean Definitely Me!" It is sarcasm if you can't tell..

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Advisor In Ad Reporting

We have seen Google inject Ads Advisor prompts and boxes within ads support pages and policy disapproval notifications in Google Ads.

So I guess here is one more place...

Forum discussion at X.

 

