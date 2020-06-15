Riding A Bike Inside A Google Office

Here is a photo on Instagram of someone riding a bike inside one of the Google offices. I embedded the Instagram version that shows it in motion. This is some sort of promo for a movie named "THE CLIMB."

He wrote on Instagram "When Kyle met Google 🚲 The boys of THE CLIMB are still touring stopping off in Chicago🚲👏 THE CLIMB opens March 20th."

