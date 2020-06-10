Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing
    There are some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update happening now. Google has not said or confirmed anything but there is some chatter over the past few days and now signs from the automated tracking tools of an update.
  • Are You Writing Too Much Content On Your E-Commerce Category Pages For Google?
    Another interesting tidbit from Marie Haynes interview of John Mueller was a snippet around how people place text on the bottom of e-commerce category pages. John kind of suggested that 90% of that content is unnecessary but it is useful to have a sentence or two.
  • Some Businesses With Temporarily Closed Status On Google My Business Cannot Change It
    At the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic, the Google My Business team added a new option for temporarily closed. But it seems like some businesses are not currently or temporarily closed and cannot change the status to open in Google.
  • Preventing Google's Featured Snippet Scroll Won't Lead To Snippet Removal
    Last week we covered how Google launched for some browsers and some featured snippets that Google will highlight and scroll down to the content of the featured snippet on your web page. As expected, some publishers and web site owners are not happy about it. But did you know you can opt out and still have featured snippets?
  • Google AdSense Starts Site Reviews Again & More Changes
    A few weeks ago we reported that Google paused doing site reviews for AdSense publishers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, it seems Google has kicked things back up with these AdSense site reviews. Google also announced two new changes to AdSense this week; global settings for ads and changes to AdSense experiments.
  • Google Web Spam Report: 99% Spam Free Search Experience
    Google has released the 2019 version of the yearly Google web spam report. We have covered it the past couple of years; 2018 and 2017 versions. This year, Google said all is good and the preventive spam efforts resulted in "more than 99% of visits from our results lead to spam-free experiences."
  • Google Mountain View Campus From Afar & Empty
    Jennifer Barr posted a photo of the Google office in Mountain View and also from Shoreline, showing from afar, how empty the area is. She wrote on Instagram "Out walking in Mountain View over by Goog

