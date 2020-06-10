Google Mountain View Campus From Afar & Empty

Jennifer Barr posted a photo of the Google office in Mountain View and also from Shoreline, showing from afar, how empty the area is. She wrote on Instagram "out walking in Mountain View over by Google headquarters and Shoreline. I’ve never seen the so empty. Usually thousands of people around. It’s weird to see the building with no people."

Crazy times...

