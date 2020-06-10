Google AdSense Starts Site Reviews Again & More Changes

A few weeks ago we reported that Google paused doing site reviews for AdSense publishers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, it seems Google has kicked things back up with these AdSense site reviews. Google also announced two new changes to AdSense this week; global settings for ads and changes to AdSense experiments.

AdSense Approving New Sites:

Sunny Ujjawal posted an update on Twitter he got from Google that reads "your site is now ready to show AdSense ads." Meaning, Google is now reviewing and approving new AdSense publishers. Here is his screen shot:

Other New AdSense Changes:

Google just added a "Global settings" tab to the Ads page in AdSense. This is the new home for your account-level ad settings. To start, Google has moved the ad sizes optimization setting here.

Google has refreshed the experiments interface to make it easier to monitor and act on existing experiments. Google also moved the "Automatic experiments" option to the Experiments page and changed its name to "Auto optimize".

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Some publishers are saying many sites are still not being approved because of COVID: