Sitting & Relaxing In The Google Logo

Jun 11, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Sitting In The Google Logo

Here is an older photo, pre-pandemic, of two people sitting and chatting in a Google logo at the Google Dublin office. At least I think it is a massive Google logo. It can be something else but from my memory of photos from that office, it might be the Google logo.

Either way, there are two people in a Google office, sitting together smiling. This was posted on Instagram where she said "Good old days at the office." Indeed.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

