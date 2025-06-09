Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode will be incorporated into web search over time. Google Search Console's Discover performance report is missing data from June 5th and 6th. The Google search ranking volatility tools were heated over the weekend but the SEO industry was pretty quiet. Google Business Profiles are disappearing for some. There is a way to see long conversational style query data in Google Search Console. Google is testing Live Search in the Google App. Bing is retiring PubHub after many many years.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Pichai: Google AI Mode Will Be Incorporated Into The Main Search
    Lex Fridman had a really great interview with Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai. In that interview, Sundar explained that the "current plan is AI mode" will remain in a separate tab but over time, Google will "keep migrating it to the main page." Meaning, Google will move AI Mode features into AI Overviews and the main search experience.
  • Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining - Might Be A Reporting Bug
    It seems the Google Search Console performance report for Google Discover has reported zero impressions and clicks starting Thursday, June 5th, or has underreported impressions and clicks significantly since that date. I am seeing a lot of complaints about this, and I am able to replicate this for several publishers I have GSC access with.
  • Google Calm Storm - Heated Weekend Search Volatility But Chatter Calm
    Normally, when I see a lot of chatter within the SEO community, I also see the third-party Google search ranking volatility tools heat up. Now I am seeing the tools heat up in a very big way over the weekend but the SEO chatter within the SEO community being super calm - which is super unusual.
  • Reports Of Some Google Business Profiles Disappearing
    Over the past week I've been hearing that some Google Business Profiles are vanishing or disappearing. I am told that Google is aware of the complaints and are investigating, but that was last week.
  • Finding Conversational Style Query Data In Google Search Console
    Ever want to find query data in Google Search Console where the query is a conversational query style? The long long queries that give you insight into how people may be finding your content via AI search engines, the ones where people talk their query and not type them?
  • Live Search Being Tested In The Google Search App
    Google recently rolled out the Live Search feature in the Gemini app. But now Google was caught testing that Live Search feature directly in the main Google Search app, the Google App.
  • Microsoft Is Retiring Bing PubHub
    Bing PubHub is being retired, exactly when, I am not sure, but it is going away. Microsoft posted the notice in Bing Webmaster Tools and it links to a document that says "PubHub will no longer be accepting new publisher applications effective immediately" but doesn't say when it will completely go away.
  • YouTube Shopping Bag
    A few weeks ago, Google held a YouTube Shopping event at the Google office in India. They gave out these YouTube Shopping branded bags or totes.

