Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode will be incorporated into web search over time. Google Search Console's Discover performance report is missing data from June 5th and 6th. The Google search ranking volatility tools were heated over the weekend but the SEO industry was pretty quiet. Google Business Profiles are disappearing for some. There is a way to see long conversational style query data in Google Search Console. Google is testing Live Search in the Google App. Bing is retiring PubHub after many many years.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

A knockout blow for LLMs?, Marcus on AI

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.