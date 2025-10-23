Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console performance report chart is stuck. Google again says you can't fix quality issues with links, site moves or technical SEO. Google AI Mode was updated for fantasy sports queries. ChatGPT for signed out users got an update for GPT-5 Instant. Google Business Profiles is missing a few days of call data. Google Ads celebrates its 25 birthday today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

How to Run a Cookie Audit: Examples and Tools, Measure Minds Group

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.