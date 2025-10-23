Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console performance report chart is stuck. Google again says you can't fix quality issues with links, site moves or technical SEO. Google AI Mode was updated for fantasy sports queries. ChatGPT for signed out users got an update for GPT-5 Instant. Google Business Profiles is missing a few days of call data. Google Ads celebrates its 25 birthday today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Links, Site Moves & Technical SEO Don't Fix Quality Issues
Google held the Search Central Live event in Dubai just a couple of days ago. It seems like the vast majority of what was presented at the event was presented at prior events. But I wanted to share that Google again said that links or site moves or technical SEO won't fix your rankings if you have overall quality issues with your site.
-
Google Search Console Performance Report Stuck At Sunday October 19
The Google Search Console performance reports seem to be stuck and not updating since October 19/20th for all profiles and websites. The weird thing is that the 24 hour view does seem to have data but when you view it over the 7 day filter, it doesn't show anything from October 19th and onwards (some see October 20th).
-
Google Ads (Formerly AdWords) Launched 25 Years Ago
Google Ads is celebrating its 25th birthday/anniversary today. Yes, Google launched AdWords 25 years ago today in 2000. In 2018, Google renamed AdWords to Google Ads and the ad labels and technology have drastically changed over the years.
-
Google AI Mode Fantasy Sports Updated & ChatGPT GPT-5 Instant Improved
Google has updated AI Mode for fantasy sports including adding in integration with FantasyPros. And OpenAI has improved the GPT-5 Instant model for signed-out users.
-
Google Business Profile Performance Report Missing Oct 14 - 16 Call Data
Google Business Profile performance reports seem to be missing a chunk of call data from last week. The call data is missing from October 14 through October 16, 2025.
-
Witch Broom Moving Around At Google Halloween
Google had a Halloween party at the GooglePlex, the Google office in Mountain View, California. At that party was a witch broom that was sweeping by itself, moving around the party, cleaning up.
Other Great Search Threads:
- @WSJ The issues here mostly deal with claims related to hallucinations in Bard that we addressed in 2023. We know LLMs aren't perfect, and hallucinations are a known issue, which we disclose and work hard to minimize. But, News from Google on X
- Like we thought could happen, AI tools are already experimenting with new packages and pricing. E.g. check out the new packages from @tryprofound, and one is just $99 per month... It's only 50 prompts tracked (and only ChatGPT) so ba, Glenn Gabe on X
- Oh boy... Adobe has a new GEO product. :) -> Adobe Delivers LLM Optimizer for Businesses to Boost Visibility Across AI-Powered Chat Services and Browsers Enables companies to gain relevance and authority? What?? -> "It enables busin, Glenn Gabe on X
- Same-language, different-country content is always challenging. I'd make sure it's not duplicative, and add a conditional banner that appears depending on the user's location (perhaps with robotted JavaScript)., John Mueller on Bluesky
- SEO is DEAD? Can SEO ever really die?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Reddit sues Perplexity, SerpApi over scraping Google Search data
- Engineering the AI resume: SEO’s new path to the C-suite
- How connected TV advertising drives search demand
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AGI or Bust, Spyglass
- Amazon unveils AI-powered augmented reality glasses for delivery drivers, GeekWire
- Google is working to fix one of Gemini's biggest pet peeves, Android Authority
- Largest study of its kind shows AI assistants misrepresent news content 45% of the time – regardless of language or territory, BBC News
Analytics
- How to Run a Cookie Audit: Examples and Tools, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Activist Robby Starbuck Sues Google Over Claims of False AI Info, Wall Street Journal
- Anthropic and Google in Talks to Strike Multi-Billion Dollar Cloud Deal, The Information
- Google and Apple face stricter UK rules on mobile platforms, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google and The Dalles, Oregon complete water storage system, Google Blog
- Google hardware is powering quantum breakthroughs, Google Blog
- Google Is Flattening Management Layers Again — This Time in Ad Sales, Business Insider
- Google Rebounds in Search Market Share as AI Competitors Stall—Billions at Stake, BrightEdge
- Google's AI Crawler Monopoly Could Face UK Regulatory Heat, Technology Org
- Google’s Quantum Computer Makes a Big Technical Leap, New York Times
- Reddit Accuses ‘Data Scraper’ Companies of Theft, New York Times
- The CMA’s designation of Google’s mobile ecosystem, Google Blog
- Yelp can proceed with 'tying' claim in antitrust case against Google, Courthouse News Service
Links & Content Marketing
- How Agencies Are Steering Brands Through AI Chaos, Content Marketing Institute
- When Everyone Has AI How Does Anyone Stand Out? Top B2B Marketing Skills to Differentiate, TopRank
Local & Maps
- Android Auto users are celebrating this Google Maps change, Android Authority
- ChatGPT Can't See Your Google Reviews, Optimisey
- GM plans to launch eyes-off driving, Google AI, other tech by 2028, CNBC
- Google Maps for Android Auto shows 'Report' button, hides location, 9to5Google
- Local SEO that Works: Practical Tactics for SMBs in the Age of AI BrightLocal, BrightLocal
SEO
- 5 Pillar Page Examples & Why They Work, Semrush
- 96.98% of Clicks Happen in the Top 10 Search Results, Ahrefs
- A recap of the October 2025 SEO Update by Yoast, Yoast
- AI Optimization: How to Rank in AI Search (+ Checklist), Backlinko
- Survey: SEO for AI (or GEO), SEO Is Alive & Well, SEO Budgets Increasing, Everyone is Concerned, Ann Smarty
- The SEO Impact of Business Hours on Local Heatmap Rankings, Search Atlas
PPC
- Beyond blue links: Navigating ad placements in Google’s AI surfaces, Smarter Ecommerce
- Getting Holiday ready with smart planning and AI-powered tools: Partner Q&A, Microsoft Advertising
- Google Ads Policy Video Warns Against Dangerous Product & Services Promotions, PPC News Feed
- Image-to-Video Conversion Now Rolling Out for Demand Gen, PPC News Feed
- Managing Google Ads accounts in the AI era, Adalysis
- Update to the Inappropriate Content: Child Sexual Abuse Imagery policy (CSAI) (October 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
- 37% of Google AI Finance Answers Are Inaccurate in 2025, The College Investor
- ChatGPT in WhatsApp will stop working in January, Engadget
Feedback:
