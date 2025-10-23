Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2025

Oct 23, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console performance report chart is stuck. Google again says you can't fix quality issues with links, site moves or technical SEO. Google AI Mode was updated for fantasy sports queries. ChatGPT for signed out users got an update for GPT-5 Instant. Google Business Profiles is missing a few days of call data. Google Ads celebrates its 25 birthday today.

