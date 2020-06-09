Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google Search Console Added Search Appearance Filters For Recipes
It seems Google has added new search appearance filters to the Google Search Console performance reports. The filters are named "recipe gallery" and "recipe rich results." This was shared with me by Brian Freiesleben but Google has not yet confirmed these are new.
- Google On Brand Based Queries & Search Result Influence
Gary Illyes from Google responded to a question around if brand based queries can hold any influence around search rankings. In short, he said it is a hard question to answer for a number of reasons.
- Interesting Google Featured Snippet Outlined
Here is a new and interesting layout for Google featured snippets. It shows the typically bullet point featured snippet but instead of bullet points, they are each in its own outlined box with the image next to it. That is, instead of images across the top.
- Google: No Indexing Issues Here At Google
Whenever Google confirms a temporary indexing issues, you see weeks and weeks afterwards SEOs and webmasters ask Google if there are still indexing issues. Why? Well, many individual sites do not get fully indexed by Google and thus they feel there is an indexing issue. John Mueller of Google said this morning, there are no indexing issues right now.
- Google Investigating Garage Door Spam
Google's Danny Sullivan said the company is looking into reports of new spammy listings in the Google My Business listings around garage door installation companies. Ben Fisher, a local SEO, said there are "thousands of new listings are popping up countrywide with the fake" web sites in the past few days.
- Google Pagination Tests With Dancing Google Logo
Google has been testing a more results button on the desktop which removes the pagination feature and kind of adds an infinite scroll. This test is not new but more and more people are now seeing it over the past week. Here is a GIF showing that when you click (not hover over) that "more results" button it makes the Google logo dance a bit.
- Google Noogler Sign
I've posted many photos of Noogler (new Googlers) things, like hats, balloons, celebrations, etc. But here is one I have not seen a big digital sign welcoming Nooglers. This one is from about a year
