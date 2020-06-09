Google Noogler Sign

I've posted many photos of Noogler (new Googlers) things, like hats, balloons, celebrations, etc. But here is one I have not seen a big digital sign welcoming Nooglers. This one is from about a year ago, obviously Google is not having Noolger events now during the virus outbreak.

This was posted on Instagram 51 weeks ago. This person joined Google to help reduce bias in artificial intelligence. Pretty cool!

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.