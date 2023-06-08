Daily Search Forum Recap: June 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads API version 14 is out, it is a major release. Google said there is no such thing as "index bloat." Google said the video doesn't have to be the first element on the page but it has to be in your face for Google to show video thumbnails in the search results. Google says you may want to consolidate pages that are indented in the search results. Google Bard is better at math and coding, plus it can export tables to Google Sheets. It was a heavy, Google said this on SEO day... Finally, I will say that the unconfirmed Google search ranking update from a couple of days ago is still very heated.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads API Version 14 Now Available
Google has released a major release for its Google Ads API, version 14. Version 14 brings new recommendation types, account-level negative keywords, offline conversion, GA4 data, and much more.
- Google: Index Bloat - No Such Thing
John Mueller from Google said there is no such concept at Google on the topic of "index bloat." He said Google's "systems don't artificially limit the number of pages indexed per site."
- Google: Video Doesn't Have To Be First Element But Should Be In Your Face
A few months ago, Google changed when it shows video thumbnails in its search results to only show the video thumbnail when the video is part of the page's main content. Gary Illyes from Google said that does not mean the video needs to be the first element on the page, but the video does need to be in your face for Google to determine if a video thumbnail should show in the search results.
- Google: You May Want To Consolidate Pages That Show Indented In Google Search
Google's Gary Illyes said in a SEO office hours video that you may want to consider consolidating pages that end up in a host group in the Google search results. Host groups are when Google shows two results from the same domain, one indented under the other.
- Google Bard With Implicit Code Execution & Export Tables To Sheets
Google announced that they added Implicit Code Execution to Bard, making Bard 30% more accurate in internal logic challenge tests. It basically made Bard better at math and data analysis. Also, Bard can export tables directly into Google Sheets.
- Turkish Googlers Event In Dublin
Google had an event to help raise money for people of Turkey who have been severely affected by a devastating earthquake. Here are signs for the Turkish Googlers to get together at the office to help
