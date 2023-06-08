Daily Search Forum Recap: June 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads API version 14 is out, it is a major release. Google said there is no such thing as "index bloat." Google said the video doesn't have to be the first element on the page but it has to be in your face for Google to show video thumbnails in the search results. Google says you may want to consolidate pages that are indented in the search results. Google Bard is better at math and coding, plus it can export tables to Google Sheets. It was a heavy, Google said this on SEO day... Finally, I will say that the unconfirmed Google search ranking update from a couple of days ago is still very heated.

