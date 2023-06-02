Microsoft: Bing Chat To Work On All Browsers Soon

Microsoft will bring Bing Chat to all browsers and not force you to use Microsoft Edge to use Bing Chat, in the near future. When exactly, we are not sure, but Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin has been saying that on Twitter for numerous weeks now.

More recently, he tweeted, "We are bringing it to all the browsers soon." Why not now? "It's only about concentrating GPUs where most of our customers are. As we are adding GPUs, we increase availability everywhere." So it is about making sure to manage the speed and resources of Bing Chat.

Also, he added "of course, there is an additional native support in Edge for the sidepane and stuff that others don't have."

Here are those tweets:

We are bringing it to all the browsers soon. It's only about concentrating GPUs where most of our customers are. As we are adding GPUs, we increase availability everywhere. Of course, there is an additional native support in Edge for the sidepane and stuff that others don't have. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) May 25, 2023

Google does the same with SGE, you need to use Chrome currently. I assume those requirements will go away eventually as well.

