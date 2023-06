Looking Bad Near Bad Looking Android Statue (Bad As In Good)

This photo at the GooglePlex caught my eye of two bikers, looking bad, next to an Android statue that is looking bad. When I say "bad," I do mean good, but looking tough and rugged.

That Android statue is one tough-looking piece of tin, don't you think?

I spotted this on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.