Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has brand new learning video rich results, with new supported structured data. Google also posted new best practices for author markup in Article structured data. Google Ads added new guides for search ads automation and keyword matching systems. Google sitemaps submission has this weird kink where it was a day behind. And finally, and maybe most interestingly, Google hinted that nofollowed links, even when they are useful, probably won't pass much of any weight.

7 ways to make the most of the Google TV app, Google Blog

