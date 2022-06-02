Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2022

Jun 2, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has brand new learning video rich results, with new supported structured data. Google also posted new best practices for author markup in Article structured data. Google Ads added new guides for search ads automation and keyword matching systems. Google sitemaps submission has this weird kink where it was a day behind. And finally, and maybe most interestingly, Google hinted that nofollowed links, even when they are useful, probably won't pass much of any weight.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google Search Learning Video Rich Results
    Google has added new rich results for learning videos. Learning videos are videos that are aimed at students and teachers to discover and watch educational videos. They include educational level and concept and skills covered in the video. There is new structured data to go along with these new learning video rich results.
  • Google Hints Useful Nofollow Links Won't Pass Much Or Any Weight
    Danny Sullivan from Google hinted the other day on Twitter that links that are nofollowed, even if they are useful links, are unlikely to pass much weight or any weight at all. In short, despite Google changing how they see the nofollow attribute in 2019, links with the nofollow attribute on them are probably not worth much of anything in terms of SEO.
  • New Google Author Markup Best Practices For Article Structured Data
    Google has posted a whole new section in the article structured data documentation for author markup best practices. These new best practices can help you communicate to Google the correct author details for your articles.
  • Google Sitemap Submission Date A Day Head - How Futuristic
    Yesterday an SEO named Nilesh Dhobi submitted an XML sitemap through Google Search Console. It was on June 1, 2022 but Google showed the date submitted as June 2, 2022. I doubt this is a big deal but I found it funny.
  • Google Ads Guides For Search Ads Automation & Keyword Matching
    Google's Ginny Marvin shared two new resources and guides around Google Ads that the company just announced. One is the Search Ads Automation Guide and the other is a guide around the Google Ads keyword matching systems.
  • Google New York Pride Signage Now Up
    Every year, Google on some of their office building, they swap out the normal Google logo signage and replace it with a pride version of that logo. This year is no different. Here is the NYC Google p

