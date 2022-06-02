Google Sitemap Submission Date A Day Head - How Futuristic

Jun 2, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Yesterday an SEO named Nilesh Dhobi submitted an XML sitemap through Google Search Console. It was on June 1, 2022 but Google showed the date submitted as June 2, 2022. I doubt this is a big deal but I found it funny.

Here is the screenshot he shared on Twitter (click to enlarge):

click for full size

He said "just now, I have submitted sitemap.xml, and it shows me June 2, 2022." He added that he was "surprised" to see June 2nd. Yea, it is surprising but not shocking - we see these things all the time with Google Search Console - it is why we love the tool.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New Google Search Learning Video Rich Results
 
blog comments powered by Disqus