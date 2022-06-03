Fabrice Canel's Microsoft 25 Years of Service Award

Fabrice Canel, who you all probably know, he is the Principal Product Manager at Bing. Well, he received his 25 Years of Service Award from Microsoft.

He posted a photo of it on Twitter and wrote "Today I received my Microsoft 25 Years of Service award! I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with so many passionate, driven, customer focused employees working to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, including via Bing!"

Fabrice does so many good things for this industry and he deserves our thanks and kudos.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.