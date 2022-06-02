Google Ads Guides For Search Ads Automation & Keyword Matching

Google's Ginny Marvin shared two new resources and guides around Google Ads that the company just announced. One is the Search Ads Automation Guide and the other is a guide around the Google Ads keyword matching systems.

Ginny said on Twitter "The shift to ads automation is seismic & dovetails with the evolving privacy landscape and more complex customer journeys. Automation is now vital to both performance & measurement for businesses of all sizes. We’ve got 2 new resources to help you navigate these changes."

Google Ads Guides For Search Ads Automation

Google created this new Search Ads Automation guide "to help provide a fuller picture and more transparency around how search ads automation works and how to steer it," Ginny wrote. Google combined the Google Ads Help center explainers and best practices on Smart Bidding, broad match and RSAs to make this guide.

This guide covers three features of Search ads automation, including Smart Bidding, broad match and RSAs. It helps you better understand how they work, what are the bidding signals, the best practices, how to gauge performance and more.

Keyword Matching System Guide

Google also created this new keyword matching guide help resource to help explain Google's keyword matching systems. It dives into more information (with new details) on how keyword matching works, what this means for account structure and much more, Ginny said. She said this was done because keyword matching has evolved significantly over the years. Automation advancements have enabled Google to completely retool broad match and re-imagine how it works when paired with Smart Bidding, Ginny added.

