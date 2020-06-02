Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2020

Jun 2, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Early Signs: June Google Search Ranking Update & Fluctuations
    I am seeing some early signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update touching down in the past several hours. Google has not announced anything, and the last core update was last month, the May 2020 core update. So we are not due an update but Google may have made some tweaks or maybe this is a blip?
  • Is Google Not Showing Fresh Content In Search Results Again?
    Something is off with Google search this morning. It seems Google is not showing some fresh content in the search results. Site commands for this site and Wall Street Journal, as well as many other sites show little to zero new content in Google's search results in the past hour. Some content I search for on this site is showing up and some is not.
  • Google: Robots.txt Can Be In Any Content Type
    John Mueller of Google said that your robots.txt content-type can be anything really. He said "any content type is fine," adding "the important part is the content itself."
  • Google & Bing Black Lives Matter Statements
    You have to be living under a rock to not know what has occurred in the United States over the past week and actually years. We have many many protests going on in the United States now in support of Black and African American communities. Google and Bing, as well as some other search engines have issued statements.
  • Google Tests Sitelinks With Borders
    Over the past several days, in addition to Google testing outlined snippets, Google is also testing outlining sitelinks within the search results with borders. I had numerous people share screen shots with me on Twitter. Here are some of those screen shots.
  • Bing Webmaster Tools Link Tool Lets You Compare Link Profiles
    Bing relaunched its link tool within the new Bing Webmaster Tools and with it added a new sub-report named "similar sites." Bing lets you compare your site's link profile to any other site you want.
  • Live Stream Of Penguin Man Running Half Marathon In His Home
    John Mueller of Google tweeted about a Penguin update last week, but this was not your typical Google Penguin update. It was of Dom Hodgson running a half marathon in his home on a treadmill over a li

