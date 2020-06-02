Bing Webmaster Tools Link Tool Lets You Compare Link Profiles

Bing relaunched its link tool within the new Bing Webmaster Tools and with it added a new sub-report named "similar sites." Bing lets you compare your site's link profile to any other site you want.

You can access this feature over here within Bing Webmaster Tools. You then click on "Add a site to compare. Analyze a similar site." This gives you the ability to enter a URL.

Here are screen shots of comparing this site with Search Engine Land (a site I do not have verified ownership with in Bing Webmaster Tools).

You have all the other features there as well including looking at your links by domain, page and anchor texts. You can click into the domain, page or anchor text details. You can also disavow links directly in this tool and manage those links here.

