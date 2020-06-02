Google & Bing Black Lives Matter Statements

You have to be living under a rock to not know what has occurred in the United States over the past week and actually years. We have many many protests going on in the United States now in support of Black and African American communities. Google and Bing, as well as some other search engines have issued statements.

Here are those statements:

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, posted this. Note, on Sunday, there was a black ribbon on Google's home page:

Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/JbPCG3wfQW — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 31, 2020

Bing retweeted the message from Microsoft; the parent company:

We’re proud to join the @Microsoft community in amplifying Black and African American voices. https://t.co/366WfUFffS — Bing (@bing) June 1, 2020

Even Yahoo retweeted from its parent company, Verizon:

Black lives matter to @verizonmedia today and every day. Here's how we're going to help: https://t.co/x2NSKyh0ai pic.twitter.com/cYDjpdFWW9 — Verizon Media (@verizonmedia) June 2, 2020

Search Engine Land's newsletter had this message, which replaced the normal news cycle:

I will be donating $1,000 towards this cause but I will be honest, I need your help to find an organization to donate to for this. Please help me out with ideas in the comments.

