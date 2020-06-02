Google & Bing Black Lives Matter Statements

Jun 2, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

You have to be living under a rock to not know what has occurred in the United States over the past week and actually years. We have many many protests going on in the United States now in support of Black and African American communities. Google and Bing, as well as some other search engines have issued statements.

Here are those statements:

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, posted this. Note, on Sunday, there was a black ribbon on Google's home page:

Bing retweeted the message from Microsoft; the parent company:

Even Yahoo retweeted from its parent company, Verizon:

Search Engine Land's newsletter had this message, which replaced the normal news cycle:

I will be donating $1,000 towards this cause but I will be honest, I need your help to find an organization to donate to for this. Please help me out with ideas in the comments.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests Sitelinks With Borders
 
blog comments powered by Disqus