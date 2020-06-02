Live Stream Of Penguin Man Running Half Marathon In His Home

John Mueller of Google tweeted about a Penguin update last week, but this was not your typical Google Penguin update. It was of Dom Hodgson running a half marathon in his home on a treadmill over a live stream. He did not look so comfy doing the run in the penguin costume but it was a nice effort.

You can watch the rerun here:

RundomRun Half Marathon 2 Live Stream! https://t.co/fPvzui7WPK — Dom Hodgson (@TheHodge) May 29, 2020

Here is a link to the fundraising page at rundom.run.

