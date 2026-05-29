Microsoft Bing is testing a new style of sitelinks for the search ads. These sitelinks differ in that they are narrower, use a smaller font, have a border and when you hover over them, they change from a blue font to a bold black font.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video of this on X - first, here is a screenshot from that video:

Here is the video:

Bing Ads with a new sitelink design. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/wNjY19QjhJ — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 27, 2026

Forum discussion at X.