Bing Tests New Sitelinks On Ads

May 29, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Lasers

Microsoft Bing is testing a new style of sitelinks for the search ads. These sitelinks differ in that they are narrower, use a smaller font, have a border and when you hover over them, they change from a blue font to a bold black font.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video of this on X - first, here is a screenshot from that video:

Bing Sitelinks Test

Here is the video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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