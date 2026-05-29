Google is testing short URLs with @handles for the Google Discover publisher profile pages. Instead of those long URLs that go on forever, Google is testing a format that uses the publisher's handle.

This should make it easier to share this URL with your most loyal readers.

This was spotted by Damien who posted about it on X - for example, you can access this publisher's Discover page at this short URL - profile.google.com/@ryanhallyall. This is compared to this site's publisher's URL at this crazy long URL - check it in your browser.

Here is a screenshot - see the URL bar:

Another example:

One curiosity that could hint at a fresh feature♨️: let publishers pick their nickname... this Turkish scientific website gets its profile /cp/... redirect to /@ evrimagaci, handle displayed on the profile as well!https://t.co/qOTt0YqsSa#GoogleDiscover pic.twitter.com/NkfPlXAdLz — 1492.Vision Service (@1492_Vision) May 26, 2026

And some more details in this post:

🆕Google Discover: profile(.)google(.)com profiles are starting to take on a new form.



Until now, the Discover / publisher profiles we monitored at @1492_Vision mainly used the classic format:



profile(.)google(.)com/cp/



This token usually points to an entity, often… pic.twitter.com/fIH4Qz7ndF — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 26, 2026

🆕More news on Google's Pages profiles for Publisher.



Threads have appeared in the list of social networks.



We saw the live rollout today.



They started on some sports pages like the NBA and NFL.



Now we see them on @glenngabe (/g/11f0z78b2j) and Hardware Premium.



We can see… https://t.co/Qc4dfZCTWS pic.twitter.com/V7YsPvS4ck — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 28, 2026

Forum discussion at X.