Google Discover Publisher Profile Pages Tests Short URLs

May 29, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Astronut

Google is testing short URLs with @handles for the Google Discover publisher profile pages. Instead of those long URLs that go on forever, Google is testing a format that uses the publisher's handle.

This should make it easier to share this URL with your most loyal readers.

This was spotted by Damien who posted about it on X - for example, you can access this publisher's Discover page at this short URL - profile.google.com/@ryanhallyall. This is compared to this site's publisher's URL at this crazy long URL - check it in your browser.

Here is a screenshot - see the URL bar:

Google Discover Short Urls Publisher Profile Page

Another example:

And some more details in this post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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