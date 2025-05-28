Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, doesn't think web publishing is dead. Google Business Profiles has a new chat clicks chart. Most SEOs are scared about Google AI Mode. Google Search has a third level overlay for product search results. Google AI Overviews tests new query expansion at the top. Google Merchant Center notifications will soon no longer show, you need to see them in Merchant Center Next.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's Sundar Pichai Doesn't Think Web Publishing Is Dead
    Nilay Patel of The Verge had a great one-on-one conversation with Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO. Nilay did put on the pressure around how the changes with AI Overviews and AI Mode in Google Search are impacting publishers in a very negative way, but Sundar seemed unconvinced that web publishing is dead.
  • Poll: Most SEOs Are Scared About Google AI Mode
    With Google rolling out AI Mode in the US and calling it the future of Google Search, many SEOs are worried about how organic search will lead traffic and conversions for their business and their clients. Well, a small poll showed that most SEO are scared about AI Mode being the future of Google Search.
  • Google Search Products Third-Level Overlay With Store Pricing & More
    Google Search now lets you see the pricing history and pricing details, including more store details of a specific product, directly from the search results. When you click on the three dots in the product secondary overlay, you get this third-level overlay with those details.
  • Google AI Overviews Tests Query Expansion Tabs
    Google needs even more queries, the 10% growth isn't enough, so Google AI Overviews is testing query expansion tabs at the top of the AI Overviews. We've seen variations of this within the AI Overviews, but now they are testing them at the top of the AI Overviews.
  • Google Moving Notifications To Merchant Center Next June 25
    Google announced it will be removing the notifications and email archive section from Google Merchant Center into Google Merchant Center Next on June 25, 2025. After June 25th, Google Merchant Center will no longer have your email notifications archived there.
  • Google Business Profiles Chat Clicks Performance Analytics
    Google added a new type of data point to the Google Business Profiles performance reports named Chat Clicks. Chat clicks show you how many people are clicking over from your chat conversations in the local and maps results within Google Search and Maps.
  • Doogler Of The Month - Really?
    I've covered so many photos of Dooglers, Google dogs, in this search photo of the day section, but I've never seen a "Doogler Of The Month" until now.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

