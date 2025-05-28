Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, doesn't think web publishing is dead. Google Business Profiles has a new chat clicks chart. Most SEOs are scared about Google AI Mode. Google Search has a third level overlay for product search results. Google AI Overviews tests new query expansion at the top. Google Merchant Center notifications will soon no longer show, you need to see them in Merchant Center Next.

