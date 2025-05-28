Google Search now lets you see the pricing history and pricing details, including more store details of a specific product, directly from the search results. When you click on the three dots in the product secondary overlay, you get this third-level overlay with those details.

This was spotted by Derek Perkins who notified me of this on X and he wrote, "The right panel product viewer has been around for a long time, but now when you click on the three dots next to a retailer, another panel pops up with specific details about that product in that store, including price history."

I can replicate it and here is a static screenshot of this:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is Derek's screenshot:

We've started seeing a third level product pop up. The right panel product viewer has been around for a long time, but now when you click on the three dots next to a retailer, another panel pops up with specific details about that product in that store, including price history pic.twitter.com/RriecI8INm — Derek Perkins (@Derek_Perkins) May 27, 2025

That is a lot of clicks, but the detailed information can be super useful when buying something as expensive as a washer or dryer.

Ah, interesting, it's been several months since we've seen this data, but not visually.



Here we have more history compared to the visual page with the KGMID of the product entity and lots of other information. pic.twitter.com/hemsbNQnT8 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 28, 2025

