Google Search Products Third-Level Overlay With Store Pricing & More

May 28, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo 3d

Google Search now lets you see the pricing history and pricing details, including more store details of a specific product, directly from the search results. When you click on the three dots in the product secondary overlay, you get this third-level overlay with those details.

This was spotted by Derek Perkins who notified me of this on X and he wrote, "The right panel product viewer has been around for a long time, but now when you click on the three dots next to a retailer, another panel pops up with specific details about that product in that store, including price history."

I can replicate it and here is a static screenshot of this:

Google Products Search Third Overlay

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Products Search Third Overlay

Here is Derek's screenshot:

That is a lot of clicks, but the detailed information can be super useful when buying something as expensive as a washer or dryer.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google's Sundar Pichai Doesn't Think Web Publishing Is Dead

May 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Chat Clicks Performance Analytics

May 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Poll: Most SEOs Are Scared About Google AI Mode

May 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Products Third-Level Overlay With Store Pricing & More

May 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Tests Query Expansion Tabs

May 28, 2025 - 7:15 am
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Tests Query Expansion Tabs
Next Story: Poll: Most SEOs Are Scared About Google AI Mode

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.