Google Search now lets you see the pricing history and pricing details, including more store details of a specific product, directly from the search results. When you click on the three dots in the product secondary overlay, you get this third-level overlay with those details.
This was spotted by Derek Perkins who notified me of this on X and he wrote, "The right panel product viewer has been around for a long time, but now when you click on the three dots next to a retailer, another panel pops up with specific details about that product in that store, including price history."
I can replicate it and here is a static screenshot of this:
Here is a GIF of it in action:
Here is Derek's screenshot:
We've started seeing a third level product pop up. The right panel product viewer has been around for a long time, but now when you click on the three dots next to a retailer, another panel pops up with specific details about that product in that store, including price history pic.twitter.com/RriecI8INm— Derek Perkins (@Derek_Perkins) May 27, 2025
That is a lot of clicks, but the detailed information can be super useful when buying something as expensive as a washer or dryer.
Ah, interesting, it's been several months since we've seen this data, but not visually.— Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 28, 2025
Here we have more history compared to the visual page with the KGMID of the product entity and lots of other information. pic.twitter.com/hemsbNQnT8
Forum discussion at X.