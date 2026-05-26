Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The EU may fine Google in the triple-digit million euros over favoring its own services in the search results. Google AI Mode new shopping ad formats are here. Google is testing expanding shopping ad units. Google Merchant Center conversational attributes are also here. Google Business Profiles photos and video sections now show the view counts.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

EU May Fine Google Triple Million Euros Over Favoring Itself In Search Results

The European Union may fine Google its largest fine for a breach of the 'new Digital Markets Act (DMA). It would be in the triple millions of Euros and would be done because Google allegedly favors its own services in its own search results.

The European Union may fine Google its largest fine for a breach of the 'new Digital Markets Act (DMA). It would be in the triple millions of Euros and would be done because Google allegedly favors its own services in its own search results. Google Shopping Ads In AI Mode Tries New Styles?

We know Google said it was expanding shopping ads into AI Mode and saw some examples of that. We also know about the new conversational discovery ads and highlighted answer ads. So I am not sure if this is another new format or part of those, but this one seems different.

We know Google said it was expanding shopping ads into AI Mode and saw some examples of that. We also know about the new conversational discovery ads and highlighted answer ads. So I am not sure if this is another new format or part of those, but this one seems different. Google Tests Growing Expanding Shopping Ads

Google is testing Shopping ads that enlarge, grow and expand when you hover your mouse cursor over the ad unit. We saw something like this for another Google ad format in March and now we are seeing a variation of this for Google Shopping ads.

Google is testing Shopping ads that enlarge, grow and expand when you hover your mouse cursor over the ad unit. We saw something like this for another Google ad format in March and now we are seeing a variation of this for Google Shopping ads. Google Merchant Center Conversational Attributes For AI-Driven Surfaces

Part of Google Marketing Live was a small note about conversational attributes, a way to add more attributes to your product feeds within Google Merchant Center that can be used "to update their product descriptions to reflect the more conversational way people search."

Part of Google Marketing Live was a small note about conversational attributes, a way to add more attributes to your product feeds within Google Merchant Center that can be used "to update their product descriptions to reflect the more conversational way people search." Google Business Profiles Photos / Videos Add View Counts

Google is now showing the number of times a photo or video was viewed and seen by users in the Google Business Profiles photos/videos section. So now, business owners can see if the images and videos that they are uploading are being seen by searchers and which are the most popular ones.

Google is now showing the number of times a photo or video was viewed and seen by users in the Google Business Profiles photos/videos section. So now, business owners can see if the images and videos that they are uploading are being seen by searchers and which are the most popular ones. Google Chocolate Fountain

Here is a flowing chocolate fountain at the Google office in France. I am not sure why they have a chocolate fountain but hey, it is Google and it is in France - so why not.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Is Google Analytics HIPAA Compliant? Honest 2026 Answer, KP Playbook

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

61 Hilarious And Confusing ‘Shenanigans’ People Accidentally Found On Google Maps, Bored Panda

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

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