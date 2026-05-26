Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The EU may fine Google in the triple-digit million euros over favoring its own services in the search results. Google AI Mode new shopping ad formats are here. Google is testing expanding shopping ad units. Google Merchant Center conversational attributes are also here. Google Business Profiles photos and video sections now show the view counts.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • EU May Fine Google Triple Million Euros Over Favoring Itself In Search Results
    The European Union may fine Google its largest fine for a breach of the 'new Digital Markets Act (DMA). It would be in the triple millions of Euros and would be done because Google allegedly favors its own services in its own search results.
  • Google Shopping Ads In AI Mode Tries New Styles?
    We know Google said it was expanding shopping ads into AI Mode and saw some examples of that. We also know about the new conversational discovery ads and highlighted answer ads. So I am not sure if this is another new format or part of those, but this one seems different.
  • Google Tests Growing Expanding Shopping Ads
    Google is testing Shopping ads that enlarge, grow and expand when you hover your mouse cursor over the ad unit. We saw something like this for another Google ad format in March and now we are seeing a variation of this for Google Shopping ads.
  • Google Merchant Center Conversational Attributes For AI-Driven Surfaces
    Part of Google Marketing Live was a small note about conversational attributes, a way to add more attributes to your product feeds within Google Merchant Center that can be used "to update their product descriptions to reflect the more conversational way people search."
  • Google Business Profiles Photos / Videos Add View Counts
    Google is now showing the number of times a photo or video was viewed and seen by users in the Google Business Profiles photos/videos section. So now, business owners can see if the images and videos that they are uploading are being seen by searchers and which are the most popular ones.
  • Google Chocolate Fountain
    Here is a flowing chocolate fountain at the Google office in France. I am not sure why they have a chocolate fountain but hey, it is Google and it is in France - so why not.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews Pushing Searchers Into AI Mode, Drops Show More Button

Aug 28, 2026 - 1:30 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2026

Aug 28, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google GoTo Parameter Fight, PDFs Go Missing In Google, SEO For AI Responses & Google and Microsoft Ads News

Aug 28, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Book Buttons Expand To Search & Performance Max

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Announces Search Updates For Transparency, Actionable Updates Get Blog Posts

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Preferred Sources, Tailor Your Feed & Search Profiles Are Different

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: EU May Fine Google Triple Million Euros Over Favoring Itself In Search Results
Next Story: Butterflies On The Google Dinosaur Stan

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.