Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's May 2020 Core Update Mess Up Google's Search Results?
    I have been reluctant to cover the negativity around the Google May 2020 core update because I don't want it to come across as me complaining because I was hit. But there has been a lot of complaints not just from the SEO community but from normal searchers about a quality drop in Google's search results since May 2020.
  • Google To SEOs: How Has COVID-19 Has Changed SEO Work?
    Gary Illyes from Google posted four Twitter polls asking SEOs how has their work changed since the COVID-19 outbreak. The results seems super interesting to me, because it seems for some SEOs, nothing much changed but for others, it changed a lot.
  • Indexing Issues In Google May Be Related To May 2020 Core Update
    The number of complaints I am seeing from SEOs over the past couple of weeks around indexing is large. Basically I am seeing Google have to respond about there being no issues with how fast or deep Google is indexing sites. Googlers are saying, it might not be worth Google's time to index those pages.
  • Google Tests Larger Font Title For Grouped Snippets
    We've seen Google group snippets but now Google is testing that the first snippet in the group has a larger font size for the title. This was spotted by both Brodie Clark and Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter.
  • Google Tests People Also Search For Ads Carousel
    Believe it or not, Google has tested ads in the people also search for format. Google also tested ads in the people also consider and people also view formats. But Mordy Oberstein found the people also search for in a carousel format and I wanted to document it here, amongst the others.
  • Google Classic Diner
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram from the Google Washington, DC office. It is a cool shot of one of the restaurants in that Google office. This one has the old fashion American diner design, loo
  • Vlog #68: Hillel Fuld On Helping Others Win In Business
    Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) is someone I've known for a long time. He isn't an SEO but he is super well connected with everyone I know in Israel and has a speciality in helping Israel start ups succeed. He also has helped me with SMX Israel in terms of finding speakers and some sponsors...
  • Memorial Day Day Logos From Google, Yahoo & Bing
    Today is Memorial Day in the United States and the search engines; including Google, Yahoo and Bing have dressed up for the day. Google has historically done nothing for the day, but last year they went with a grayed out logo and flag theme. They did the same thing this year.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Previous story: Google's May 2020 Core Update Mess Up Google's Search Results?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus